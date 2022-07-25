Liz Cheney slams Tom Cotton's attack on J6 hearings: Try 'actually watching them'
Liz Cheney (Photo via Andrew Harnik for AFP)

On Monday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) appeared on right-wing talk radio host Hugh Hewitt's show to slam the January 6 Committee's hearings, accusing lawmakers of rejecting normal due process and of including the clip of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing in terror through the Capitol for no other reason than to embarrass him politically. "I think what you’ve seen over the last few weeks is why Anglo-American jurisprudence going back centuries has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth," he said.

But at the same time, Cotton also made another confession: he hadn't watched any of the hearings and didn't really know what was in them, beyond what Hewitt was feeding to him.

None of this sat well with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who took to Twitter to respond to Cotton's interview.

"You said the strangest thing; you admitted you hadn't watched any of them," she wrote. "Here's a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with "Anglo-American jurisprudence."

Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the committee after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) boycotted naming any members of his own, has emerged as one of the central figures in the hearings, talking in great detail about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election and how in inflamed his supporters to attack the Capitol.

All of this has led to Trump targeting Cheney, a staunch conservative and the former chair of the House Republican Conference, in a bitter primary in her home state of Wyoming, which many experts believe she is set to lose.

