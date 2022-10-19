School district cancels games against volleyball team after trans player injures opponent

A North Carolina school district has decided to halt all future competition with one of its school's female volleyball teams after a trans player allegedly injured a player on an opposing team, The National Desk reports.

A trans player on the Highlands School volleyball team reportedly spike the ball hard at a girl on the opposing team, hitting her in the face and giving her “severe head and neck injuries, resulting in long-term concussion symptoms,” according to the Education First Alliance.

Speaking to News Channel 9, Cherokee County School Board member Arnold Mathews said the rest of the teams in the district will no longer play against the Highlands School volleyball team due to “safety concerns."

“I think the odds (of injury) in these non-contact sports aren’t high. But in particular, in this meeting, a coach of 40 years said they’d never seen a hit like this. That was really what sealed the decision, at least on my part,” Cherokee board member Joe Wood said, according to Education First.

But not everyone is happy about the decision.

"All the events for one incident... it’s not right. There’s risk getting out of bed in the morning, crossing the street, and going to the store," a local resident told News Channel 9. "I'm sure the teammate that did get hurt, wants them to go out there and fight for it, right? That's what we do."

Massive injury in High School volleyball game; Spiked ball injures head and neck of other player www.youtube.com



