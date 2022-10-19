Mike Pence gets a tiny bit closer to attacking Donald Trump — while bashing Kevin McCarthy on Russia

“At that time a female later identified as Rorie Susan Woods exited her vehicle and went to the back of the trailer and started shaking bee hives to let the bees out,” the incident report states. “Deputy Michael Joslyn attempted to stop Woods who successfully freed one of the hives by breaking the cover...causing hundreds of bees to swarm around. Deputy Joslyn was stung in the face and had to retreat.”

The 55-year-old Woods put on a beekeeper suit and began releasing more bees from three large hives she rolled off the trailer and took to the home's entry along a cul-de-sac.

“Officers at this time attempted to stop Woods but were attacked by the bees,” the report states.

More deputies were stung, including three who said hey were allergic, and Woods was taken into custody and handcuffed after a brief struggle as bystanders urged them not to arrest her, authorities said.

“While Woods was being escorted to the cruiser, (a deputy) advised Woods that he and several officers were allergic to bees,” the report says.

“Oh, you’re allergic?" Woods responded. "Good.”

Woods was arraigned that same morning on on multiple felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the bees) and disorderly conduct, and she was released without posting bail.

“Never in all my years of leading the Hampden County Sheriff’s Civil Process Division have I seen something like this,” Robert Hoffman, chief deputy of the Civil Process Division, said in a statement. “I’m just thankful no one died because bee allergies are serious. I hope that these out-of-county protesters will reconsider using such extreme measures in the future because they will be charged and prosecuted.”

“We are always prepared for protests when it comes to evictions, but a majority of the groups who protest understand that we are just doing our statutory duty in accordance with state law,” Sheriff Nick Cocchi added. “But this woman, who traveled here, put lives in danger, as several of the staff on scene are allergic to bees. We had one staff member go the hospital and luckily he was alright or she would be facing manslaughter charges. I support people’s right to protest peacefully, but when you cross the line and put my staff and the public in danger, I promise you will be arrested.”

She was among 21 residents who challenged their own evictions in 2018 with help from the Massachusetts Alliance of Against Predatory Lending, and investigators said King's eviction proceedings had been “stop-and-go” since he was told to vacate his home three years ago.