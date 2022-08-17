Chicago police investigating whether racist and anti-gay posts on 4chan came from real officer
A person purporting to be a Chicago police officer has been posting on the anonymous message board 4chan in the politics board. It has prompted a conversation over whether the poster is an actual officer, reported Fox23. Users of the site only get a serial number when they post

Many of the posts are racist or homophobic and they include photos of the Chicago police uniforms, ID badge and a gun, but they're covered so that the owner can't be identified.

"The person making the posts claimed to be a military veteran and a beat cop who worked in the Rogers Park and Chicago Lawn police districts. Among other things, the user bragged about racially profiling people and being involved in two on-duty shootings," said the report.

The site has long been a gathering place for antisemitism, racism and white supremacy and far-right extremist ideologies. It became the spot where QAnon launched the conspiracy theories that continue to cause problems for the Republican party and, indeed, law enforcement themselves.

In 2017 a person claiming to be a high-level government official began posting on the site. According to the person they had "Q-level clearance," which is a clearance level used at the Environmental Protection Agency. Conspiracies persisted throughout former President Donald Trump's administration.

Someone reached out to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to issue a complaint on Monday about the possible officer, which sparked the probe.

