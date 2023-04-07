Man arrested after he abused 2-month old son for pulling on his nose ring

An Indiana man is facing child abuse charges because he wanted to “inflict pain back” on his 2-month-old son after the child pulled on his nose ring and made noise while he was suffering from a migraine, WKYT reported.
Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
The child was taken to a hospital Monday with bruises on his body and a cut on top of his head, prompting hospital officials to call police. Doctors said the baby also had fractured ribs, fractured legs, and a subdural hemorrhage. They also determined the baby had suffered from past injuries.
An investigation found Evans had a history of anger and abusing the child. He was arrested after a police interview.
