Man arrested after he abused 2-month old son for pulling on his nose ring

According to Gonzales, who served as attorney general under former President George W. Bush, if there are any problems with Bragg's case, they need to be handled at the state level without the House getting involved.

Speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Gonzales explained that "I worry about it, quite frankly, because it really is an indirect attack on the investigation."

"Despite what people may say, this is about interfering, trying to get information about an ongoing investigation," he continued. "When I worked in the White House, and then at Justice I always pushed back when the White House was inquiring about an ongoing case investigation of prosecution and say it's dangerous to go there, so I think that's the case here."

"I think, to the extent that there's wrongdoing by the DA in New York City, there are state entities that can look into that -- the state's highest court can look into it, the bar to look into it," he elaborated. "There are various ways to deal with it, and typically, those investigations would occur after the fact because they know the danger of interfering with an ongoing investigation, and so that's what's going on here and i think that's unfortunate"

"I would hope that the House Republicans would stand down on this and it's unusual to see them subpoena a line prosecutor," he added.

