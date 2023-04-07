'Shocking' motion by Fox News is 'almost an admission' of guilt for Jan. 6: Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was shocked by a new court motion by Fox News that he believes in an admission of guilt for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The conservative network asked a judge in court filings made public Thursday to bar references to the U.S. Capitol riot, as well as threats made against Dominion Voting Systems employees, in the $1.6 billion lawsuit when it goes to trial, and the "Morning Joe" host was astonished.

"We talk about these Trump Republicans living in an alternate reality," Scarborough said. "Then we brought up from time to time -- I don't like to bring up other networks -- but we brought up from time to time when we had to, some of the extremist positions that really are warping the political views of too many Americans. For instance, Fox News saying that U.S. Army helicopters that were being used in Afghanistan were going to be used against people in America that voted against Donald Trump that the FBI was going to come and kick down doors and go after people who voted for Donald Trump. All these lies, the extremist attacks on our United States military that is hurting recruiting right now because of their big lies, continuing to attack the men and women in uniform."

"It's shocking to me Fox News has asked a judge to prohibit references to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Dominion trial, [saying] quote, 'Any reference to the Capitol riot will only unfairly prejudice the jury against Fox,'" Scarborough added. "Let me say that again. 'Any reference to the capitol riot will only unfairly prejudice the jury against Fox.' I mean, this is almost an admission that they believe reasonable jury members would blame them for Jan. 6."

