House Republican fears China balloon has 'bioweapon': 'Did it take off from Wuhan?'
James Comer speaking at the 2014 Boone County Republican Party Christmas Gala. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on Friday expressed fears that China could launch "bioweapons" at the people of Montana from a balloon that the United States Department of Defense said on Friday was being used for espionage purposes.

Speaking with Fox News' Harris Faulkner, Comer said the balloon's presence over American skies was evidence of President Joe Biden's "weakness" on China, and said that the balloon should have never been allowed to enter American airspace.

He then warned Americans of the potential dangers they might face as a result of the balloon's presence.

"My concern is that the federal government doesn't know what's in that balloon," he said, as reported by The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona. "Is that bioweapons in that balloon? Did that balloon take off from Wuhan? We don't know anything about that balloon!"

READ MORE: Anti-choice doctor encourages abortion opponents to act like 'principled' 9/11 hijackers

There is no evidence to suggest that the balloon is carrying bioweapons.

The Chinese government has claimed that the balloon is simply a weather balloon that got taken off course, although that claim has been met with skepticism from American defense officials.

American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was scheduled to visit Beijing this week, abruptly called off his visit while the DOD probes the balloon.

SmartNews