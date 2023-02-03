Anti-choice doctor encourages abortion opponents to act like 'principled' 9/11 hijackers

An anti-abortion doctor in Kansas is drawing fire after he recently encouraged his fellow abortion opponents to find inspiration from the al-Qaeda hijackers who crashed airplanes into the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Dr. Scott Stringfield, medical director of the Choices Medical Clinic, told a recent March for Life rally that the Islamist 9/11 hijackers were "principled" and that they should be seen as an example despite committing what Stringfield acknowledged was a "heinous" act that killed 3,000 Americans.

"You have to look at one thing: [The 9/11 terrorists] were principled," he told the crowd. "They were willing to die for what they believed in."

Stringfield said that that kind of attitude contrasted favorably with people whom he derided as "pragmatists."

“Some people who think they’re pro life, or consider themselves pro life, find themselves sticking a wet finger in the air to sometimes see which way the wind is going to blow before they make a decision,” Stringfield said. “That’s called pragmatism... I encourage you to always choose principle over pragmatism."

Zack Gingrich-Gaylord, a spokesman for the Trust Women Foundation that provides abortion services for women in Kansas, slammed Stringfield for saying his followers could learn anything from fanatical mass murders.

"It is never far from our minds and hearts that Dr. George Tiller was assassinated by an extremist who was, like the Al-Qaeda terrorists Mr. Stringfield admires, motivated by his own twisted sense of principle," he said.