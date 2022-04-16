'Lawyer up, Chip': GOPer Chip Roy's defense of election theft texts blows up in his face

Friday afternoon, Rep Chip Roy (R-TX) took to Twitter to defend himself after CNN reported earlier in the morning that he and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) were in constant contact for days with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows attempting to figure out a way to block the certification of President Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
A timeline of the texts showed the two lawmakers were begging for talking points from the White House in the hopes of derailing the will of the voters, with the two later realizing that the case being made by Trump's legal team would not hold up to scrutiny.
Nonetheless. Roy asserted on Friday that he did the right thing and was "acting in defense of the Constitution."
Roy wrote, "Been off social media this Good Friday, but apparently there’s quite a stir. I’ll say this once. No apologies for my private texts or public positions - to those on the left or right. I stand behind seeking truth, fighting nonsense, & then acting in defense of the Constitution."
Few of his critics on Twitter were buying it, with one suggesting he "lawyer up."
You can see some responses below:
