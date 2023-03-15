Hardline House conservative endorses 'vibrant and energetic' DeSantis over Trump

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, although he hasn't formally announced a campaign yet.

The Texas Republican had been a Trump ally but has drawn the former president's ire since voting to certify the 2020 election results, and he's the first member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus to back DeSantis, who co-founded the caucus during his five-year tenure in Congress, reported National Review.

“The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course,” Roy said in a statement. “America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination. That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.”

“Economic growth and prosperity in Florida surged upon his firm rejection of the devastating COVID mandates foisted upon us by foolishly empowered Washington bureaucrats,” he added.