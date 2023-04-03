Gun-toting customers rob Chipotle after being denied extra cheese
A Chipotle restaurant on March 5, 2014 in Miami, Florida [AFP]

Two customers at a Chipotle restaurant in Ohio reportedly became enraged over an order in which they demanded more cheese, leading to one of the customers to corner and assault one of the employees and pull a gun while other the other repeatedly said, “shoot them," NBC4 reported.

The pair threw chairs and trash cans on their way out of the restaurant and one of them took a cellphone from a person, although NBC4 critically notes that they "left the scene without receiving extra cheese."

The incident took place Tuesday, March 28, in the Brewery District of Columbus.

Now, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the pair, who are now accused of robbery.

