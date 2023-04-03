Gun-toting customers rob Chipotle after being denied extra cheese

"We're hearing reports that this judge in New York may put a gag order on President Trump," Davis said. "That would be outrageous if this judge did this. This is clearly a political drive-by shooting against President Trump by this Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, the Soros-backed Manhattan D.A. It's clearly a political hit job."

According to Davis, Bragg brought charges against Trump because Republicans are investigating President Joe Biden's family for corruption.

"If this judge imposes a gag order on Trump, that should be immediately appealable," he insisted. "The gag orders protect the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial. And defendants have First Amendment rights. So if the defendant wants to speak, I can't understand why a judge would put a gag order on that."

"The gag orders are supposed to be on the prosecutors that are going out there and making statements that violate the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial," the attorney continued. "The gag orders are not supposed to be on defendants."

Davis said that a gag order on Trump would show bias on the judge's part.

"We don't have any good judges left in New York," he asserted. "They're all a bunch of liberals and even worse leftists. And in Manhattan, what is it, like 95% against Trump? There's no chance he's going to get a fair trial here from the judge or the jury."

Sources have told Business Insider that a gag order is "extremely likely" in the case.

