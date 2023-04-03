Gun-toting customers rob Chipotle after being denied extra cheese

A Chipotle restaurant on March 5, 2014 in Miami, Florida [AFP]
Two customers at a Chipotle restaurant in Ohio reportedly became enraged over an order in which they demanded more cheese, leading to one of the customers to corner and assault one of the employees and pull a gun while other the other repeatedly said, “shoot them," NBC4 reported.
The pair threw chairs and trash cans on their way out of the restaurant and one of them took a cellphone from a person, although NBC4 critically notes that they "left the scene without receiving extra cheese."
The incident took place Tuesday, March 28, in the Brewery District of Columbus.
Now, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the pair, who are now accused of robbery.
Attorney Mike Davis lashed out at judges in New York over reports that former President Donald Trump could be slapped with a gag order when he is arraigned on Tuesday.
Davis, the founder of the conservative Article III Project, appeared Monday on The War Room with Steve Bannon to talk about Trump's indictment over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
"We're hearing reports that this judge in New York may put a gag order on President Trump," Davis said. "That would be outrageous if this judge did this. This is clearly a political drive-by shooting against President Trump by this Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, the Soros-backed Manhattan D.A. It's clearly a political hit job."
According to Davis, Bragg brought charges against Trump because Republicans are investigating President Joe Biden's family for corruption.
"If this judge imposes a gag order on Trump, that should be immediately appealable," he insisted. "The gag orders protect the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial. And defendants have First Amendment rights. So if the defendant wants to speak, I can't understand why a judge would put a gag order on that."
"The gag orders are supposed to be on the prosecutors that are going out there and making statements that violate the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial," the attorney continued. "The gag orders are not supposed to be on defendants."
Davis said that a gag order on Trump would show bias on the judge's part.
"We don't have any good judges left in New York," he asserted. "They're all a bunch of liberals and even worse leftists. And in Manhattan, what is it, like 95% against Trump? There's no chance he's going to get a fair trial here from the judge or the jury."
Donald Trump's sojourn back to New York City, where he will be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom, will bring out huge crowds both for and against the former president with anti-Trump protesters expected in larger numbers.
According to a report from Politico's Wesley Parnell, out-of-towners -- and locals -- who show up to give their support for the beleaguered Trump are likely to be the targets of abuse based on recent events near Trump Tower.
Case in point, Parnell wrote, was a confrontation between Mario Laboy, 78, of the Bronx, and a visitor from Tennessee.
As Parnell wrote, Laboy waved a Trump flag and announced, "I’m going to stand out here Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If you look at the facts you’ll see it’s a political persecution against Trump, but this will just make him stronger,” while waving a Trump 2024 flag and chanting, “I supported Donald J. Trump.”
That led Lucy Wright, 56, visiting from Chattanooga, to snap at Laboy that he was "f--king crazy.”
In an interview, Wright claimed she was thinking of extending her visit just so she could confront the indicted Trump.
“Where do I start, who in the world supports Donald Trump?” she asked before adding, "I would be perfectly fine to be thrown in jail for assault, just to grab his [Trump’s] b-lls once, if he can grab our p-----s, I would grab his b-lls.”
With the report adding, "The scattered pockets of political tension outside the building were small manifestations of larger discussions online surrounding the former president’s imminent arrest," Parnell wrote, "But inside Trump Tower on Saturday, the scene was more staid."
One visitor to Trump Tower was not a fan of the former president.
“He was able to close borders, not let Muslims in, abuse his position and money. It’s not fair,” lamented Uri Reznik, 48. “He is just getting back the seeds he’s sown.”
Amid meetings with advisors and associates Donald Trump has said he plans to increase his already "vitriolic," "fascist," racist, and antisemitic attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, after a grand jury indicted the ex-president last week in his hush money payoff case. Rather than focus on legal strategy with his defense attorneys, Trump reportedly has been scheming on how to capitalize both politically and financially on the indictment by a jury of his peers and the impending trial.
"Former President Donald J. Trump is preparing to walk into a Manhattan courtroom as both a defendant and a candidate, making final plans for his arrest on Tuesday while also trying to maximize his surrender for political benefit," The New York Times reports, adding he "has already attacked the judge — comments his lawyers tried to smooth over in appearances on the morning talk shows on Sunday."
And in a report at The Guardian, Hugo Lowell writes that Trump "has told advisers and associates in recent days that he is prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan prosecutor who resurrected the criminal prosecution into his hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 now that a grand jury has indicted him."
"The former president has vowed to people close to him that he wants to go on the offensive and – in a private moment over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that demonstrates his gathering resolve – remarked using more colorful language that it was time to politically 'rough ’em up.'"
Lowell revealed on social media what that "more colorful language" actually was: "Trump has told advisers and associates that he’s prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg now that he’s been formally charged — and remarked in a private moment that it’s time to politically 'f*ck em up'," Lowell tweeted.
He adds, "Trump had already signaled that he would go after Bragg weeks before the grand jury handed up an indictment, saying in pugilistic posts on Truth Social that the prosecution was purely political and accusing him of being a psychopath."
"But the latest charged rhetoric reflects Trump’s determination to double down on those attacks as he returns to his time-tested playbook of brawling with prosecutors, especially when faced with legal trouble that he knows he cannot avoid," Lowell notes.
The Guardian reporter also expanded on his reporting Monday morning on MSNBC (video below).
Legal experts are rescinding to this latest development, noting that Trump's efforts to scare prosecutors or try the case in the court of public opinion will be fruitless.
"As a former prosecutor, I know this to be true," says U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), "the number of law enforcement officials and prosecutors who would be intimidated because a criminal defendant escalated attacks on them is exactly zero."
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin says Trump's tactics will likely work against him: "This story seems likely to be an exhibit to an application by the DA’s office for some sort of gag order, that is unless Judge Juan Merchan does it on his own."
Meanwhile, Trump continued his attacks late into the evening on Sunday via his Truth Social platform.
"The Corrupt D.A. has no case," Trump wrote, demanding the trial be moved because he claimed he could not get a fair one. He also complained about the "Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A."
His final words of the night, an all-caps blast: "election interference!!!"