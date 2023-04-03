Trump attorney caught flat-footed when grilled on new Mar-a-Lago revelations
Don Lemon, Alina Habba (CNN screenshot)

Appearing on "CNN This Morning" early Monday, Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba balked at answering when host Don Lemon grilled her on a new report about her client hiding documents from the FBI after he has been subpoenaed for them.

Late Sunday, the Washington Post reported the Department of Justice has evidence that the former president went through the boxes of documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate -- and that some of the files were labeled as confidential -- with security camera footage backing up the new accusations.

During her appearance on CNN, host Lemon tried to get Habba to address the new accusations and she parried his questions.

"I want to turn now to the DOJ case in the classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort," the CNN host prompted. "This is, according to the Washington Post: the Washington Post is saying that federal investigators have gathered new and significant evidence that after the subpoena was delivered, that Trump looked through the content of some of the boxes of documents in his home, apparently out of a desire to keep certain things in his possession."

"Do you know whether he reviewed certain classified documents after receiving the subpoena?" he pressed.

'No, I have nothing to do with that case. I do not know'" Habba shot back.

"You don't know if he did because you actually looked through some of the documents, correct?" he followed up.

"No, that's inaccurate," Habba tersely replied. "I did a search for the attorney general case."

"But you look at the office in the residence and you did not see any documents?" Lemon interrupted.

"No. I wasn't looking for classified documents, no," she smirked. "And I think you could read my affidavit. It's public record. No, I was looking for tax documents and another garbage case by [New York Attorney General] Leticia James."

Continuing in that vein, Lemon asked once again, "Okay, so even if they were there, you don't think that you would have recognized them, is that what you're saying?"

"I don't know, but I know that I'm not in a deposition right now and I'm not going to continue with this conversation," she snapped.

Watch the video below or at this link.

CNN 04 03 2023 08 07 40 youtu.be

