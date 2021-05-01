Chris Christie isn't afraid to take on Trump in the 2024 GOP primary

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Friday explained why he might take on Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest.

"Are you thinking about running for president?" Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked.

"Hey listen," Christie replied. "I certainly am not ruling it out, Sean. A long way to go yet, but I'm not going to rule it out, I think I have a lot to say and a lot to do for the country in the future so we'll see how -- see how the next few years go."

"Would you challenge Donald Trump in a primary?" Hannity asked.

"I wouldn't -- I would not make my decision based on anyone else who is running, Sean. If I believe that I am the right person and if my family supports it, those are the two things that would be most important to me," Christie said.

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, also said he is still supporting Rudy Giuliani even after Thursday's FBI raid.



