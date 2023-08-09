‘How lucky are we?’: Christie mocks Trump’s claim that he’s ‘being indicted for us’

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie at a town hall on Tuesday mocked Donald Trump over the former president’s often-repeated claim that he’s “being indicted for us.”

Christie delivered his remarks during a town hall in New London, New Hampshire, where the former U.S. Attorney summoned his prosecutorial skills in his attack on Trump.

The former New Jersey governor said he was in Ukraine witnessing Russian war atrocities on Thursday when Trump was arraigned in the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case.

“As I'm walking around Ukraine, he's waltzing into a courtroom in Washington, D.C. to tell us that he's being indicted for us,” Christie said to some laughter.

“For us,” the former New Jersey governor added for emphasis, “how lucky are we that we have such a selfless, magnanimous leader that, because you know that the government was coming to get you, and on their way to get you, low and behold they came across Donald Trump, and they said, ‘OK, we won’t get you, we'll take him, for you.'"

“Except I don't think anybody in this room tonight I suspect, invited people to come to Washington on January 6, 2021, and told them it was going to be wild. I don't suspect anybody in this room stood in front of that audience that day and told them that the 2020 election had been stolen when he knew that it happened. I don't suspect any of you in this room, told the people gathered there that day, to march to Capitol Hill, that he was gonna go with him.”

Christie suggested the Trump that he knows wouldn’t have been inclined to join the attack on the Capitol if there was any risk of him injuring himself.

“Now let me tell you everybody, I've known him for 22 years, if there is the slightest danger that he would break a fingernail, he ain't going. Not going,” Christie said.

“So he went back to the safety of the White House and went up there and said ‘tell Mike Pence, he can reverse the election.’ And then when he was sitting in that dining room, off the Oval Office, where he eats his lunch every day, he's got his well-done hamburger and he's watching the TV and watching people lay waste to the United States Capitol he sat there and did nothing.”

Watch the video below or at the link here.