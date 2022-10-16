'There is no other side': ABC panel smacks down Chris Christie for weaseling on Jan. 6

Members of an ABC panel pushed back on Sunday when former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) argued that the Jan. 6 Committee should present the "other side" of the attack.

"The Jan. 6 Committee, despite some of the good work they've done," Christie told a panel on ABC's This Week, "was resigned to having a credibility problem because of the membership of the committee and the way that was done."

"And so there are lots of Republicans across this country who just say there's nobody there to argue the other side. Kinzinger and Cheney don't argue the other side to the extent that there is some arguments there," he added.

"There's no other side," ABC host George Stephanopoulos disagreed.

"I think you can question a lot of these witnesses who came up and test their credibility," Christie replied.

"Bill Barr?" panelist Donna Brazile asked. "You're going to test the credibility of the former attorney general? You're going to test the credibility of the people who were inside the Oval Office?"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump's cash grab from his supporters is coming at a high cost: report

"You want to just keep talking or do you want me to give the answer?" Christie exclaimed.

"Where's the other side?" Brazile asked.

"You can test the credibility of people and by doing that, it can give them more credibility," Christie argued. "But instead, it's a TV production."

"You're going to test the credibility of the cops who got their heads smashed in," Brazile noted. "That's who you're going to test?"

"That's not who I'm testing, Donna!" Christie snapped. "But there are lots of people inside the White House who now have convenient memories about things that didn't have memories about them before."

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.