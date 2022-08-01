Jared Kushner admits he helped shove Chris Christie out of Trump's orbit

Jared Kushner's new book is expected to be released at the end of August and is being described as a way to fix his toxic brand after spending four years working for his father-in-law.

Among the stories included in the book is the coordinated effort between Kushner and Steve Bannon to try and keep former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) far away from Donald Trump, the Daily Beast reported on Monday.

Neither man has any warm feelings for Christie. Bannon is a fringe conservative while Christie is more moderate. For Kushner, however, it's personal. Christie put Kushner's father in prison.

Christie was behind many of the transition efforts following the 2016 campaign, bringing top aides on board that would moderate Trump's worst instincts. According to Bannon, however, the “anti-Trump establishment types" would be a "train wreck."

“Chris is politically radioactive,” Kushner recalled Bannon saying, recalling the 2013 “Bridgegate." Bannon also said that Trump “shouldn’t have to carry his baggage."

That said, Bannon wasn't someone that lasted long on the Trump team. At one point, the book describes Trump calling Bannon dead weight.

“He [Trump] paused for dramatic effect, looked across the room at Bannon, and then continued,” Trump’s son-in-law wrote. “‘We also have some real losers and leakers as well, but that will change.’”



Not long after, Bannon was cut loose.



Read the full report at the Daily Beast.