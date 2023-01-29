'Loser, loser, loser, loser': Chris Christie knocks Trump's list of failed election deniers

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) blasted former President Donald Trump's failed record of picking candidates who deny the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

During a Sunday panel discussion on ABC, host Martha Raddatz asked Christie if Trump would ever be president again.

"Well, I've said over and over again that he can't win a general election," Christie shrugged. "And that's not speculation. That's based upon the polling that I was privy to pre-the 2020 election. And what we saw actually happen in the 2020 election. And it's only gotten worse since then."

"Then add to it what you saw happened in 2022," he continued. "The election deniers losing across the country. Bad candidates like [Doug Mastriano] in Pennsylvania dragging the entire Pennsylvania ticket down in a historic way. Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tim Michels, [Tudor Dixon]. We could go through the entire list."

The former governor added: "Loser, loser, loser, loser. And I think Republicans are recognizing that."

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.