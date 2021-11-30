CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely after new revelations about brother's accusers

CNN announced on Tuesday that it is suspending primetime anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending an investigation into his conduct.

Via reporter Dylan Byers, CNN cited newly released transcripts from the New York Attorney General's office as justification for its decision to suspend Cuomo.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," CNN said. "These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."

The documents show that Cuomo tried to use his position at CNN to dig up information on women who accused his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual misconduct.

The documents also seemingly contradicted Cuomo's statements about how he tried to assist his brother that he made earlier this year.

""I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward," Cuomo stated in the wake of his brother's resignation as governor. "I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage of my family."