'Public humiliation': Wheelchair-using Denver councilman has to crawl onto debate stage

A debate for the Denver City Council turned into a demeaning showcase for one councilman.

The Denver City Council debate took place on Monday on the stage at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, but the stage was not accessible for anyone who was mobility challenged, like Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds. Hinds represents Denver's Tenth District.

Without a ramp or lift for Hinds, he was unable to position his chair upon the stage for the debate. He then had to crawl onto the stage while the event was delayed waiting for him to position himself. After being unsuccessful, the debate was held on the floor in front of the stage.

"The first person that I see who works for the venue said, 'Oh, I didn't know you use a wheelchair to get around,' which is baffling to me," Hinds explained to Westword. "And then my campaign staff, they said that they talked to the organizer of the event, and their plan was just to lift me up onto the stage. Lift my wheelchair and me onto the stage. I went with my power wheelchair, which is 400 pounds, and I weigh almost 200 pounds."

Hinds was forced in a position to take immediate action because if he did not participate in the debate his campaign would lose out on an estimated $125,000 in campaign financing from Denver's Fair Elections Fund.

“I am incredibly disappointed and disheartened after the public humiliation I endured at Monday’s District 10 City Council Debate," he said in a news release. "Our democracy is stronger when it represents everyone, and this is another example why we need disability representation."

In an interview with The Denver Post, Hinds said, "It was a choice between my campaign's viability or my dignity."

Hinds suffered a paralyzing injury in August 2008 in a car accident after serving as a photographer at the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Hinds called the situation alarming and humiliating, but also wants to use it as a teaching moment as a well-known advocate for accessibility across Colorado.

Neither the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance school or the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office have offered public comment.