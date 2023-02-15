Watch: Ted Cruz walloped after claiming Dems ‘too embarrassed’ to show up to nomination hearing
US Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "Review of the FY2023 State Department Budget Request," in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2022. (Al Drago / AFP / POOL)

During his confirmation hearing this Wednesday, President Biden's nominee for the First Circuit Court of Appeals, Michael Delaney, was peppered with questions over his past representation of a New Hampshire private school that was criticized for how it handled the sexual assault of a female student.

One point of contention is the allegation that Delaney made moves that stripped the anonymity of the victim and exposed her identity.

During his questioning of Delaney, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz accused him of portraying St. Paul’s School as "the victim" in the ordeal. Later in his remarks, Cruz accused Delaney of lying to Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn, to which Delaney replied that he "did not in any way intend to provide any misleading answers."

Cruz then directed attention to the fact that the victim's parents were in the room watching the hearing, telling them, "You and your daughter have been victimized now three times: first on that horrific night; secondly, when Mr. Delaney representing the school went into court and tried to strip your daughter's anonymity, tried to out her against her wishes; and third, when the Biden administration chose to award him by nominating him to the Court of Appeals."

"Mr. Delaney, there is a reason why virtually every Democrat has skipped this hearing," Cruz said. "They're embarrassed about this nomination."

Later in the hearing, Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono (HI) fired back at Cruz, telling him that when he suggested that no Democrat was attending the hearing, "I was sitting right here."

"I suggest he get his vision checked," she said.

