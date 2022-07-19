GOP lawmaker calls on party to pick alternative to Trump after he 'lost his mind' in 2020

A Republican congressman who was once endorsed by former President Donald Trump now believes it's time for the party to move on from him on the grounds that the twice-impeached former president "lost his mind" in 2020.

In an interview with the Buffalo News, outgoing Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY), who decided to suspend his reelection campaign this year after he came out in support of a federal assault weapons ban, explained why he believes the GOP needs to look elsewhere for a presidential nominee in 2024.

"I think it would be best for the party if we embrace the new generation of leadership," he said. "I just think we have a great bench of up-and-coming leaders, and I think that it would just be best if we did that."

While he did not deliver any specific endorsements, Jacobs did acknowledge that he had soured on Trump after his reaction to losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

IN OTHER NEWS: Bannon lawyer complains to judge that his client is 'handcuffed' after his pre-trial stunts got shot down

"I just think his judgment from Election Day to January 6 was – I just think he lost his mind," Jacobs said. "I really do. I just do."

As the Buffalo News notes, this is a sharp departure from how he felt two years ago, when he said he was "deeply honored and humbled to receive President Trump’s endorsement" and stood "ready to join him in the fight against socialism and to help him enact his America First Agenda."

NOW WATCH: Meet Garrett Ziegler: Today's top J6 witness was a key participant in Trump's election fraud scheme