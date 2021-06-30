Wisconsin GOP leader gushed that Trump's 'power' was on par with 'Thor's hammer' in groveling letter
Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency/Screenshot

The Republican president of the Wisconsin State Senate sent a groveling letter to former President Donald Trump last week after the twice-impeached former president criticized his party for not overturning the results of the 2020 election.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Wisconsin State Sen. Chris Kapenga last week tried to smooth over tensions between the Wisconsin GOP and the former president after Trump accused them of "working hard to cover up election corruption" and "actively trying to prevent a Forensic Audit of the election results."

"Wisconsin Republican leaders Robin Vos, Chris Kapenga, and Devin LeMahieu, are working hard to cover up election corruption, in Wisconsin," Trump ranted in a statement last Friday.

"Don't fall for their lies! These REPUBLICAN 'leaders' need to step up and support the people who elected them by providing them a full forensic investigation. If they don't, I have little doubt that they will be primaried and quickly run out of office."

In response, Kapenga sent Trump a letter informing him that his claims about the Wisconsin GOP covering up purported election fraud "could not be further from the truth," before he lavished the former president with obsequious praise.

"I feel I need to respond even though you will likely never hear of it, as the power of your pen to mine is like Thor's hammer to a Bobby pin," he wrote.

Kapenga also assured Trump that he was still wearing his memorabilia everywhere he went, despite the fact that the former president accused him of abetting election fraud.

"In addition to my Trump socks, I will pull up my Trump/Pence mask when I board the plane, as required by federal law," he wrote. "I figure, if the liberals are going to force me to wear a mask, I am going to make it as painful for them as possible. I will continue to do this regardless of whether or not I ever hear from you."

