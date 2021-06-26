Trump hurls unhinged attack on Wisconsin GOP for not endorsing his election conspiracy theories

In a statement released on Friday evening, former President Donald Trump attacked several high-ranking officials in the Wisconsin Republican Party, including state House Speaker Robin Vos, for not doing enough to prove his conspiracy theories about the 2020 president election being stolen.

"Wisconsin Republican leaders Robin Vos, Chris Kapenga, and Devin LeMahieu, are working hard to cover up election corruption, in Wisconsin," wrote Trump. "They are actively trying to prevent a Forensic Audit of the election results, especially those which took place in Milwaukee, one of the most corrupt election locales in the country. Don't fall for their lies! These REPUBLICAN 'leaders' need to step up and support the people who elected them by providing them a full forensic investigation. If they don't, I have little doubt that they will be primaried and quickly run out of office."

Vos, ironically, has been a relatively reliable ally of Trump, and even sought to find evidence for Trump's attacks on the election, hiring former police officers to help him investigate.

Some Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin want to conduct a partisan audit of the election results, similar to what's wrapping up now in Arizona, but Vos has been backing away from the idea, in particular criticizing some of the fake ballot conspiracy theories pursued by the Arizona auditors.