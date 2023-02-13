Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted for love of BLM supporter Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl performance

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter during the Super Bowl to praise country music performer Chris Stapleton's performance as the only non-"woke" performance at the game — and was roundly ridiculed for not knowing the musician's politics, The Independent reported.

"Ms. Greene praised the singer’s performance while slamming the rest of the pre-game events – Sheryl Lee Ralph sang 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' often referred to as the Black national anthem, and a team of all-female pilots performed a Navy flyover," reported Gustaf Kilander," the Independent reported.

"'Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl. But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness,' she tweeted after the singer performed The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night."

Stapleton is in fact a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. “There’s a very broad awakening that’s come about and it’s time for me to listen. It’s time for other folks to listen,” he said in an interview during the George Floyd protests. “The country that I thought we were living in was a myth.”

Commenters on social media were quick to mock Greene for her ignorance.

“MTG is here revealing that when they say ‘woke’ it means they don’t want to see or hear anything about non-white culture,” wrote one user. Another posted a picture of a man in tears with the caption, "Conservatives when a woman is allowed to fly a plane." Longtime AV Club writer Dennis Perkins put it more bluntly, writing, “Chris Stapleton is ‘woke’ as f***, you shrieking harridan.”

Greene, a far-right lawmaker first elected in 2020, became nationally known for her support of several conspiracy theories.