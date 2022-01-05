Former Fox News political editor warns GOP that Trump wants to keep them 'hopelessly divided and exploitable'

Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt on Wednesday issued a warning for Republicans who think they can appease former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on CNN, Stirewalt took issued with Sen. Kevin Cramer's (R-ND) belief that Trump and Republicans share a mutually beneficial relationship.

"You hear Kevin Cramer and you hear some of these other people talk about how Donald Trump is going to want to do what's good for the Republican Party -- I don't think that's what Donald Trump's going to do," Stirewalt said.

The former Fox employee went on to talk about Trump's future designs for the GOP should the party continue to appease him.

"Trump is trying to figure out how can he exploit this in a way that will keep the Republican Party hopelessly divided, and therefore exploitable, because he needs this issue," he said. "It's going to be the litmus test that every republican candidate in 2022 is going to have to face as they go through these primaries."

Watch the video below.





