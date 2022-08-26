Fox insider: Trump supporters fall into 3 categories — duped, grifters and persuadable conservatives

Longtime Fox News polling and voting trend analyst Chris Stirewalt explained how he thinks people should view Donald Trump's coalition during a Thursday interview by CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"CNN and a lot of other organizations have been polling on the issue, as you know, since the 2020 presidential election poll," Cooper said. "Poll after poll you see anywhere from 50% to 70% of Republicans who believe the election was stolen from the former president."

"The main reason seems to be simply because he tells them it was stolen, despite no evidence and despite all the evidence to the contrary," Cooper explained. "Do you think there is anything that can be said or shown to those people at this point to change their minds?"

"I think you have to divide that group out a little bit," Stirewalt replied.

He said, "I have sincere sorrow for the people who are truly duped, right? There are people who are truly, truly duped and they have been snookered."

"There's a lot of cynical Republicans and grifters on the right who took advantage of those people and have taken them for a well amount of money," Stirewalt continued.

"Then there is this other group," he explained. "These are the folks who resent being told again and again about this. They don't like hearing about it. They don't like hearing from me, they didn't like it when the team that I was part of called Arizona. They don't like it and they're resentful of it."

"Those are persuadable people," Stirewalt argued. "Those people have to be made to understand about two things. Number one, their duty to the republic and the system. But number two, that if they keep up like this, their party is going to be relegated to sideline status and kook status and will not be competitive in states where it should be competitive."



Watch below or at this link.

Chris Stirewalt www.youtube.com





NOW WATCH: Jim Jordan is outraged over Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness