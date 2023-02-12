'What does that mean?': CBS host stumps GOP gov. after he opposes 'woke cancel culture'

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), a possible future Republican presidential candidate, struggled on Sunday to define the "woke cancel culture" he opposes.

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Sununu why he had criticized Republicans trying to "out-do" Democrats by imposing government rules.

"Remember what's going to happen," Sununu said. "Eventually [Democrats] will have power in a state or position and then they'll start penalizing conservative businesses and conservative non-profits and conservative ideas."

"Do I like what every private business does?" he continued. "No, I hate this woke cancel culture."

"What does that mean to you?" Brennan interrupted.

"Woke cancel culture?" Sununu replied. "Oh, it's — it's — look, it is..."

"Because you're not a culture warrior," Brennan noted.

"No, no," Sununu agreed. "But it's there."

"What does that mean on your platform?" the host asked.

"It's the divisiveness we see not just in our schools but in our communities," Sununu insisted. "Where it is me versus you, where if you are not adhering to my ideals then I am going to cancel you out. It's us versus them. It's this binary where everything is a war. That's a cultural problem we have to fix in America."

"But government never solves a cultural problem," he added.

Watch the video below from CBS or at the link.