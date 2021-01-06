'The rule of a mob': Chris Wallace condemns DC protest after Trump incites violence

Fox News host Chris Wallace suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had incited a "mob" after the president encouraged an election protest in Washington, D.C. that devolved into violence.

"What we're really talking about and what we're seeing today is the rule of the mob vs. the rule of law and the Constitution," Wallace said. "You have the president for an hour filling a crowd with misstatements, with facts that have been absolutely shredded in state courts, in federal courts, by Trump judges, by a conservative majority in the Supreme Court, by Trump's own attorney general."

"He says the election was stolen from me, a lot of people are going to believe that," he observed.

Wallace also blasted attempts by Republican lawmakers to reject the results of the Electoral College.

"Four years from now, it might be the Republicans win and the Democrats have control of the Congress and they say let's have a commission and overturn the will of 150 million American people," he warned. "I mean, what's going on here?"

