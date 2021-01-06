'We have never seen anything like this': Chris Wallace unloads on GOP for Electoral College challenge

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Wednesday blasted a plan by some Republican lawmakers to vote to object to the results of the 2020 election.

During an appearance on Fox News, Wallace explained why the Republican plan is more offensive than when Democrats objected to then-President George W. Bush's re-election in 2005.

"I think that the point that needs to be made is how extraordinary this is," the Fox News host said. "We have never seen what we're going to see today. People point back to 2005 when George W. Bush beat John Kerry and a congresswoman from Ohio and Sen. Barbara Boxer of California both objected and both sides went into their separate chambers to debate for two hours about the vote in Ohio."

"The difference is that John Kerry, the failing candidate then, had already conceded and, in fact, he was very much discouraging and disavowing Barbara Boxer's effort to hold this objection," he continued. "And in fact, when it got to the Senate, she lost by a vote of 74 to 1."

Wallace pointed out that around 100 Republican lawmakers were expected to object on Wednesday.

"You've got the sitting Republican president who's going to be making a speech in a few minutes saying the election was stolen from him," the Fox News host noted. "We have never, ever seen anything like this."

According to Wallace, Jan. 6 is "usually the day when people in our Democracy behave well."

"Usually this is the point when everybody comes together," he remarked. "Losing hurts but they sit there and say for the greater good country and in keeping with our democracy and our Constitution, we're going to recognize that the person who got the most electoral votes won the election."

"And the fact that that's not going to happen today is kind of sad," Wallace added.

Watch the video below from Fox News.