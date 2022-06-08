Entrepreneurial guru stars of 'Chrisley Knows Best' found guilty — facing 30 years in prison: report

The stars of the USA Network reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" are facing 30 years behind bars after being found guilty on Tuesday.

"Reality stars and former Georgia residents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury Tuesday in downtown Atlanta. The jury began deliberating on Friday afternoon and returned the verdict on Tuesday afternoon," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The newspaper reported the show was recently renewed for a 10th season.

"Federal prosecutors, who indicted the 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple in 2019, said the Chrisleys deliberately 'swindled' at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to get loans, purposely targeting smaller banks that did less due diligence than larger ones. Then Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy in 2012, erasing $20 million in loan debt," the newspaper reported. "Prosecuting attorney Annalise Peters alleged they then actively hid millions they made from the reality show, which began in 2014, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009. They alleged that the couple actively evaded taxes going back to 2009."

The USA Network describes the two reality television stars on its website.

"The patriarch of the Chrisley family, Todd is a self-made millionaire and successful entrepreneur," the network claimed. "One of his many achievements includes creating and producing content for both the USA Network and Netflix. However, he considers his greatest accomplishment to be his children. Todd Chrisley isn’t your typical ‘cookie cutter’ father and his family wouldn’t have it any other way! Brash, outspoken, opinionated, with a razor-sharp Southern wit, he keeps his family in line through his brutally honest form of parenting. Though tough, Todd always places his family first. The self-proclaimed 'Patriarch of Perfection' attempts to keep everyone in line and help prevent their catastrophes even though they’re inevitable sometimes."

It also describes the show's matriarch.

"Julie is the daughter of a Baptist minister and is Todd’s best friend, a talented chef and a “super mom” who does it all. A strong-minded woman, she’s not afraid to say what she thinks and cook what she wants – whether Todd likes it, or not," USA Network said.

11 Alive-TV reports there are multiple spinoff shows.

