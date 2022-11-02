GOP candidate gets ripped over her ‘unholy alliance’ with Texas oil tycoons

Massive outside spending in Houston by West Texas oil and fracking tycoons has resulted in a hard-hitting editorial by the city's prominent newspaper.

In a new editorial, the Houston Chronicle listed a number of questions about the huge spending by Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks.

"Why do two West Texas oil billionaires — Christian nationalists waging war against secular public schools — care who becomes the next chief executive of Harris County, hundreds of miles from their homes?" the editorial board wondered. "Why did a Houston real estate developer give $400,000, a staggering sum in a local campaign, to Republican county judge candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer? Why did a furniture salesman, who became a celebrity by waving fistfuls of cash and promising to 'Save! You! Money!' give $448,000 to Mealer in a single month? What — aside from earnest hopes of good governance — might these megadonors expect in exchange for their money? How much pressure will Mealer face to do their bidding if she wins?"

Mealer is challenging Democrat Lina Hidalgo.

IN OTHER NEWS: Fetterman's lead over Oz disappears after his disastrous debate performance: poll

"As the Chronicle’s Jasper Scherer reported, Mealer has raised $8.6 million since July 1, including $3.7 million in the past month alone. (By comparison, in the 2018 election, then-incumbent Republican Ed Emmett raised $446,000 from July through October)," the newspaper reported. "Mealer’s fundraising and spending in this cycle dwarfed that of incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo, who has raised $2.4 million since July 1, including $911,000 from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29."

The editorial board noted one contribution it believes Mealer should return.

"One item that leaps out from Mealer’s reports is the pair of $100,000 donations from the Defend Texas Liberty Political Action Committee. This PAC is funded almost entirely by Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, who made their fortunes in oil exploration and fracking and have donated lavishly to far-right candidates for the Texas Legislature and statewide offices," the editorial board noted. "

"Mealer should return the money she received from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, if only to signal her commitment to restoring good governance unbeholden to special interests and menacing, unholy alliances," the editorial board wrote. "Short of that, well-intentioned voters are left to simply cross their fingers and hope that the candidates they support will demonstrate allegiance to the people they represent, not to the donors who helped get them elected."

READ: Trump lawyers made last-minute decision to settle NYC lawsuit after struggling to find jurors who didn't hate him: report

The editorial noted a major story on the billionaires by CNN.

"Gun owners allowed to carry handguns without permits or training. Parents of transgender children facing investigation by state officials. Women forced to drive hours out-of-state to access abortion," CNN reported. "Elected officials and political observers in the state say a major factor in the transformation can be traced back to West Texas. Two billionaire oil and fracking magnates from the region, Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, have quietly bankrolled some of Texas’ most far-right political candidates – helping reshape the state’s Republican Party in their worldview."

The report was based on CNN's analysis of Texas Ethics Commission data.

"Critics, and even some former associates, say that Dunn and Wilks demand loyalty from the candidates they back, punishing even deeply conservative legislators who cross them by bankrolling primary challengers," CNN reported. "Kel Seliger, a longtime Republican state senator from Amarillo who has clashed with the billionaires, said their influence has made Austin feel a little like Moscow."