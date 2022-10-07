Christian preacher: If God tells you to commit murder you should probably do it

Christian preacher Mike Winger, who heads an online ministry, was asked recently by a caller about people who kill and later say "God told them to do it," in reference to a Bible story where Abraham was asked by God to sacrifice his son, only to have God later tell him it was just a test of his faith.

As the Friendly Atheist's Hemant Mehta points out, Winger responded to the caller saying that one should always obey God, even if God orders are to kill.

"Well, I’m going to say something controversial that will absolutely delight atheists. ... I don’t care. ... You’ve already hated me anyways. It’s not like anything changed. If anything, I’m just glad people, like, hate-follow me. Like, at least that’s there. You know, maybe they’re hearing the Gospel."

"...if God Himself actually tells you, and He’s like, 'Hey, I am the ultimate governor of all of life, and I have judicially said that person is going to die, and I’m telling you to do it,' yeah," Winger said. "Now, historically, as a Christian, do I expect this to happen? Not really.

IN OTHER NEWS: Ted Cruz admitted to colleagues that all 'one hundred senators' knew Trump committed an impeachable offense: report

Later in the segment, Winger clarified: "So, as a Christian, in principle, if God tells you to kill someone, yes, you should. It’s God."

"But in practical reality, I really don’t expect this to happen," he continued. "Not that there could never be an exception, but if anybody comes up to me, and says, 'God told me to kill so-and-so,' my default is to think they’re probably wrong, because there’s a lot more weirdos out there than there are people that God is telling to do something like that. There’s my answer."

Watch the video below. The relevant portion begins at around 1:28:47: