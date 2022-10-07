Ted Cruz admitted to colleagues that all 'one hundred senators' knew Trump committed an impeachable offense: report

According to a new book that documents how the Republican Party leadership worked behind the scenes with Donald Trump's legal team during both of his impeachments, Politico's Rachel Bade and the Washington Post's Karoun Demirjian report that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned his GOP colleagues that there was no doubt by anyone in the Senate that the former president had engaged in at least one impeachable offense.

In the book, "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump,” Bade and Demirjian documents GOP squabbles behind the scenes over defense strategy with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) once storming out and exclaiming “We are F*CKED. We are F*CKED!”

In his report on the behind-the-scenes book, the HuffPost's Igor Bobic writes that during Trump's first trial over a "quid pro quo" phone call to Ukraine President Volodymy Zelenskyy seeking dirt on Joe Biden before the 2020 presidential election, Republican senators battled over strategy and fought over a proposal from attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Acoording to the Huff Post report, "Former law professor Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer for Trump, went so far as to argue before the entire Senate that Trump could have done whatever he wanted to get himself reelected if he believed that his own reelection would be in the public interest, a sweeping claim of executive power," a proposal "that alarmed a number of Republican senators who sat in the chamber for weeks as 'jurors' in the impeachment trial."

After Sen Roy Blunt (R-MO) insisted Trump's legal team fire Dershowitz immediately, Ted Cruz suggested it was time to change tactics while advising his colleagues that there was a universal belief in the Senate that Trump was guilty.

According to the book, Cruz told his colleagues, "Out of one hundred senators, you have zero who believe you that there was no quid pro quo. None. There’s not a single one,” a confession, which Bobic, adds was contrary to what Republicans were saying in interviews at the time during the impeachment trial.

