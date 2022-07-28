Trump lawyer says coup plotters get bad rap: 'They try to demonize this alternate slate of electors'

Christina Bobb, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, insisted on Thursday that a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election with an alternate slate of electors was "a big fat nothing."

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Bobb complained that her boss was being investigated instead of President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

"And yet, they're suppressing that evidence and that story and going after President Trump who has done nothing wrong," she insisted. "If there was a shred of evidence that President Donald Trump had done anything illegal or not perfectly in line with the law, of course, they would have used it already. They would have already tried to indict him."

"But there's nothing. They have absolutely nothing," the attorney remarked.

Bobb said that a plot to overturn the election using an alternate slate of electors amounted to "a big fat nothing."

Real America's Voice host Steve Gruber decried claims that the Wisconsin presidential election "can not be nullified."

"Well, of course, it can!" Gruber exclaimed.

"You're exactly right," Bobb agreed. "Not only can they do it, it has been done before in American history!"

Bobb pointed to an incident during the 1960 presidential election when then-Vice President Richard Nixon used a parliamentary maneuver to count a Democratic slate of electors instead of the Republican slate after a recount determined John F. Kennedy won the state. Nixon received unanimous consent from both parties to count the Democratic slate.

"You know they try to demonize this alternate slate of electors, which is completely lawful and legal and it happened in the 1960 election in Hawaii," she argued.

"They were following American historic precedent!" Bobb concluded.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.