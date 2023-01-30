Trump attorney goes on wild 'fake president' rant: 'They' are trying to 'enslave everybody'

Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, worried that malevolent forces are trying to "enslave everybody."

In an interview that was posted online, Bobb called Joe Biden a "fake president."

"They are trying to take over the world and enslave everybody," she said, likely referring to liberals. "That is wrong; it's un-American, and it goes against everything our Constitution stands for."

"We will get Donald Trump back in office," she added. "At that point, I think we need an investigation into who actually overthrew the United States government to install a fake president?"

Bobb has also represented Trump in his document dispute with the federal government, and she has been a surrogate for failed Arizona candidate Kari Lake.

She was accused of misleading prosecutors after the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.