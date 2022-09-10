Trump lawyer may be stripped of 'attorney-client privilege' over Mar-a-Lago obstruction: legal expert

Buried in a profile of Donald Trump attorney Christina Bobb, one legal expert suggested she and the former president may find that the legal protections afforded by the attorney-client privilege may be stripped away from them due to accusations she may have assisted in obstructing the DOJ.
Detailing Bobb's quick rise from OAN host to currently being part of a team of lawyers defending the former president's attempt to hoard highly sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Business Insider's Sophia Ankel wrote that Bobb's signing of documents that all materials had been handed back to the government when they had not, has put her in the DOJ's crosshairs.
According to the report, "In a legal filing last month, the DOJ alleged that Bobb and Evan Corcoran, another Trump lawyer, misled prosecutors by saying they had handed over all classified documents from Mar-a-Lago."
Adding that "Experts said the filing could build a legal case that Bobb and Corcoran obstructed the government's investigation, and urged both lawyers to get lawyers of their own," Ankel spoke with attorney and national security expert Bradley Moss who claimed she has major legal problems in her future.
"Bobb certainly, at a minimum, is a material-fact witness in the context of the government's inquiry into possible obstruction and efforts to conceal the records located at Mar-a-Lago," he explained.
"It is not out of the realm of possibility that the government ... will at least seek a court order compelling her to testify before the grand jury, citing the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege.," he elaborated.
As for Bobb's continuing appearances on Fox News defending Trump on his Mar-a-Lago document problems, Moss added, "She should stay off of TV at this point, as [she] is only making the situation worse."
