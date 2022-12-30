'Mike Pence was a coward': Here's how Trump lawyer justified the phony elector scheme in J6 testimony

Donald Trump attorney Christina Bobb justified the phony elector scheme the former president tried to use to remain in power when she testified before the House select committee.

A transcript of her interview showed congressional investigators questioned Bobb, who was working at the U.S. Capitol as a correspondent for One America News on Jan. 6, 2021, about a scheme to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to halt or delay certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

"I wasn't looking at it like that," Bobb told the committee. "I was looking at it like what was Pence going to do and was -- the question in my mind was does Pence have the backbone to give the states more time. I wasn't looking at it as who was going to be the next president. I wanted to know if there was a Republican leader who didn't kowtow to the swamp, and the answer was no. Mike Pence was a coward."

"The question in my mind is does Pence have what it takes to do, like, stand up to the woke mob?" Bobb added. "Nope, he sure doesn't. So that was the issue for me.

Bobb told the panel that she believed the vice president should have allowed state legislatures to decide whether to accept the results of Biden's election win, although she conceded that had never been done before in U.S. history.

"My whole expectation was this, if Pence sent the vote back, what the states would do," she said. "I thought that the legislative members of Congress should object, and many of them did. Pennsylvania had a record number of objections. So, yeah, I thought that they should have objected, but I didn't expect their objections to do anything."

"I mean, you know, that happens every election," Bobb added. "Democrats object every time. There's a Democrat that objects every time a Republican wins and vice versa. That's just part of the process."