Trump attorney suggests 'Republicans have rigged the elections' against Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams (Facebook)

Christina Bobb, who was identified as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, warned Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams that Republicans may "have rigged the elections in Georgia" in order to prevent her from becoming governor.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, host Ed Henry suggested that the Georgia election system deserves scrutiny because some of Trump's preferred candidates did not win in the recent primary elections.

"That goes to show," Bobb replied, "election integrity is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue and it's quite possible that Republicans have rigged the elections in Georgia. We need clean elections."

"For those that support Stacey Abrams, you should be very concerned about this," she added. "So, I'd like to see an investigation and just clean out the elections."

