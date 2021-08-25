Proud Boy militant calls Newsmax to whine about jail: 'Let me go home'
Christopher Worrell (right) and another man at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Screengrab via FBI complaint.)

A Proud Boys member accused of pepper-spraying U.S. Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection appeared on right-wing media while jailed to announce he had no regrets.

Christopher Worrell remains in pretrial detention despite claims that he had not received proper treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and he told Newsmax host Greg Kelly in a phone call from jail that he was completely innocent.

"The regrets I have is, I mean, nobody I knew, talking to, during or after, had any idea that anything like that was going to occur on that day," Worrell said. None of us had any tendencies or anything other than the preach our First Amendment rights and protest our tyrannical government, it seems like, you know, they're just worried about their own political agenda."

Worrell was accused of assaulting police with chemical irritants during the riot, and a judge kept him detained due to allegedly threats against a witness who identified him in photos and because he was not concerned enough about COVID-19 to wear a mask during the insurrection.

"[The charges are] completely false and fabricated," Worrell said.

Kelly spoke at length about reasonable doubts in Worrell's case and asked when he expected to be released from jail.

"I have another court hearing coming up soon, and we're hoping the courts are going to see, but, you know, they're just, they're mistreating me," Worrell said. "They promised me treatment way back in April, and yet here I am, still 166 days later with no treatment, so that's our plan and our hope that the courts have a little bit of compassion, let me go home to get some medical urgent medical treatment that I need."


08 24 2021 19 37 45 www.youtube.com

SmartNews