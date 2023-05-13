Proud Boys 'tool’ convicted of January 6 assault on police and rioting

A Proud Boys member who served as the far-right group’s “tool” during the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection was convicted on Friday in connection with the effort, The Washington Post reports.
Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, was convicted of assaulting police and rioting, among other charges. A jury found Worrell guilty after a five-day bench trial. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Worrell’s medical mistreatment at the D.C. jail prompted a judge to order his pretrial release, and the finding that authorities at the jail were in contempt of court.
Worrell and co-defendant Daniel Lyons Scott were described as Proud Boys “tools” who took marching orders from the four leaders of the far-right group who were recently found guilty of seditious conspiracy.
U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said on Friday that Worrell’s conviction was “not the product of guilt by association.”
“Even focusing on what Mr. Worrell said, did and knew, [his] purpose to impede or obstruct the electoral college certification has been proven to me beyond a reasonable doubt,” Lamberth said.
“He wanted the mob to take the Capitol. … No one can doubt that he did actually spray that pepper gel,” the judge said.
Prosecutors displayed images that showed Worrell sprayed toward police and three officers reacting to being hit at the same time. They also cited supporting witness testimony.
Worrell also made conflicting statements on the stand and to the FBI, the report said.