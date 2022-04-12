Chuck Grassley says he won't vote to repeal Obamacare — but adds he can’t speak for other Republicans: report

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) signaled a Republican shift on health care policy during a town hall meeting in Waukon.

Grassley was pressed by a woman worried about her two adult children who get their coverage through the Affordable Care Act, Iowa Starting Line reported.

She noted Grassley voted 12 times to repeal the law, also known as ObamaCare.

“So I’m wondering: If you and the Republicans get back in power, is that again going to come up to be repealed?” she asked. “And, if you do, what is the Republican plan to provide affordable health care to my children?”

“Yes, I’m saying I would not—we’re not going to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” Grassley said.

But Iowa Starting Line noted, "He then clarified that he couldn’t speak for other Senate Republicans."

Grassley made his comments during part of his annual town hall meeting tour of Iowa's 99 counties. Candidates who complete the task are said to have accomplished the "Full Grassley." In 2020 he claimed to have attended 4,000 such meetings.





