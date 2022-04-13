WATCH: Iowa man babbles to Chuck Grassley about Putin wanting to stop Ukraine's 'pedophilia' and 'biolabs'

An Iowa man opposed to America giving military aid to Ukraine confronted Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) this week and spouted several pro-Putin conspiracy theories about the nature of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a video of a town hall event posted by Iowa Starting Line, the man questioned why the United States should be opposing Putin's military operation.

"I want to know what you know about biolabs, the financing that Putin has stopped over in Ukraine, the neo-Nazis, the Nazis, and the pedophilia that goes on in Ukraine," he said. "Putin's there stopping it!"

Grassley responded by saying he didn't think Ukraine had a uniquely bad problem with pedophiles, and he said that there was nothing particularly nefarious about the lab that was set up in the country after it agreed to give up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s.

The man then pressed on Grassley to address his claim that Ukraine's government was overrun with neo-Nazis.

Grassley pointed out that it's highly unlikely that Nazis would ever follow a Jewish president like Volodymyr Zelenskyy into war.

"He's also a comedian," the man said, without explaining why that would make him more likely to be a Nazi.

"I think he's a very brave president," Grassley replied.

Watch the videos below.







