'Clown' Chuck Grassley goes down in flames after he credits Trump for blow-out new jobs report
Chuck Grassley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP)

The United States added 850,000 new jobs in June in a sign that the American economy is making a rapid recovery after the recession brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the fact that this blow-out jobs report came in the sixth month of President Joe Biden's tenure, however, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) gave credit for last month's massive job creation to former President Donald Trump.

"U.S. adds 850,000 new jobs in June," Grassley wrote on Twitter. "The pre pandemic best economy in 50 [years] started by Trump tax cut is roaring back after a virus interlude."

Of course, the "virus interlude" mentioned by Grassley saw unemployment surge to 15 percent in April 2020, when the American economy lost a record 20 million jobs in just one month.

Additionally, Grassley failed to mention the massive $1.9 trillion economic rescue package passed by Democrats earlier this year as a factor in the economy's rapid recovery.

