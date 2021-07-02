'Clown' Chuck Grassley goes down in flames after he credits Trump for blow-out new jobs report

The United States added 850,000 new jobs in June in a sign that the American economy is making a rapid recovery after the recession brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the fact that this blow-out jobs report came in the sixth month of President Joe Biden's tenure, however, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) gave credit for last month's massive job creation to former President Donald Trump.
"U.S. adds 850,000 new jobs in June," Grassley wrote on Twitter. "The pre pandemic best economy in 50 [years] started by Trump tax cut is roaring back after a virus interlude."
Of course, the "virus interlude" mentioned by Grassley saw unemployment surge to 15 percent in April 2020, when the American economy lost a record 20 million jobs in just one month.
Additionally, Grassley failed to mention the massive $1.9 trillion economic rescue package passed by Democrats earlier this year as a factor in the economy's rapid recovery.
Check out some reactions to Grassley's tweet below.
So let me get this straight....you're saying that the 2017 Trump tax cut (which only helped the top 1%) is responsi… https://t.co/m7ff44P26J— Jerad Corbin (@Jerad Corbin) 1625233209.0
You know Joe Biden is doing a good job on the economy when Republicans are scrambling to try to give Trump credit f… https://t.co/h0jfH7qaE6— What Biden Has Done (@What Biden Has Done) 1625233026.0
When Barack Obama was president Republicans said good job growth happened because of tax cuts Ronald Reagan signed… https://t.co/0Jk8Yv4g6Q— Paul Waldman (@Paul Waldman) 1625233569.0
Lol it was definitely my ideological preferences that allowed the jobs number to be good this month, but it was my… https://t.co/2gFmSUbvfV— Ben Yelin (@Ben Yelin) 1625232404.0
"A virus interlude" is a quaint way to say, "a pandemic my party chose to ignore and make horrendously worse." https://t.co/5pPUtp6ecW— Forsetti X (@Forsetti X) 1625233844.0
Just so we all understand: The GOP have Trump credit for economy and job growth that simply followed a trend begin… https://t.co/fOzqQTzCVm— WnRiccar (@WnRiccar) 1625233248.0
Donald Trump 2017 - 2021: 3,003,000 jobs LOST Joe Biden February 2021 - June 2021: 3,023,000 jobs GAINED https://t.co/VJZhCcr62f— laynie (Elayne with a Y) (@laynie (Elayne with a Y)) 1625234685.0
Ahahaha still trying this “best economy in 50 years” stuff. I guess it’s their best bet at this point because the a… https://t.co/WWNbvkrTbe— 2024 Delegates (@2024 Delegates) 1625234547.0
Hey Chuck, bet you can't point out on this chart when the tax bill was passed https://t.co/SlotyR51K2 https://t.co/TMEVYCxMHv— The Bearded Crank (@The Bearded Crank) 1625234370.0
Sweetie, if Trump was re-elected the only record numbers we’d have are COVID deaths. https://t.co/hLE4vF83cc— @boopumpkins (@@boopumpkins) 1625234139.0