'Clown' Chuck Grassley goes down in flames after he credits Trump for blow-out new jobs report

With CNN's Poppy Harlow saying of the DeSantis praise, "This is good," con-panelists Dana Bash and John Berman said it wouldn't play well with Donald Trump or his admirers.

"It's good for everybody," Bash began. "That's the way it's supposed to be. It's supposed to be that politicians, elected officials, leave their party affiliation, leave their political differences at the door when it comes to human tragedy of Americans, whether it is, you know, the governor's constituents, of course, or all of the president's constituents."

"That is the way it's supposed to work and for so long we have not seen that, even in the face of raw human tragedy. So, it is very nice and the fact that we have to take a moment and shine a light on it is a reminder of how rare it is these days," she added.

"I hate to ask, but is DeSantis going to pay a price?" co-host Berman asked.

"Maybe," Bash replied as Berman continued, " ... for saying something kind? Chris Christie appeared with Obama after Super Storm Sandy. Charlie Crist was chased from the Republican Party in Florida after hugging Obama when he arrived."

"It's related to the conversation we were having about [Ohio Senate seat contender] J.D. Vance," Bash replied. "There is the question about Trumpism. I mean, that's really what this is as well. It's not just being a conservative, it's being, you know, loyal to one man right now, and that is Donald Trump. DeSantis certainly has been."

"This is a time where it's different," Bash continued. "I will say with Chris Christie, you all remember, that was Hurricane Sandy. That was like weeks before the 2012 election," she added before being corrected it was days before the election.

"Days, thank you," she continued. "And it was the Mitt Romney campaign, they were the ones who were really upset with him behind the scenes, and Chris Christie writes about this in his book. Kind of ironic given where Mitt Romney, the senator, is right now. I don't think that he personally would have batted an eye about bipartisanship in the wake of human tragedy."

