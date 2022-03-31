Chuck Todd corners GOP senator on Trump still 'playing footsie' with 'war criminal' Putin
NBC News' Chuck Todd on Thursday grilled Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) once again asking Russian President Vladimir Putin for help in hurting a domestic political opponent.

Although Cramer initially tried to dodge questions about Trump asking Putin to release "dirt" on President Joe Biden's son, Todd wouldn't let him off the hook.

"Is it the right thing to do for the former president of the United States to ask an enemy of the free world to do this?" he asked.

"Donald Trump is Donald Trump, he hasn't changed, he's not going to change," Cramer replied. "It's more interesting to the Washington press corps than it is to the general public. Was it the wisest thing in the world to say? Perhaps not, but he's Donald Trump and he says these things."

Cramer went on to say that while he wouldn't object to seeing dirt on Hunter Biden, he wouldn't trust it from a source such as Putin, whom he described as a "war criminal."

Todd replied that Trump is still seen as the leader of the Republican Party, and said that senators can't just shrug him off like he's a random celebrity anymore.

"Are you comfortable with the leader of your party playing footsie with Vladimir Putin?" he asked.

