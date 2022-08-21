Chuck Todd confronts GOPer opposing IRS agents: 'Stop cheating on your taxes, Congressman'

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday confronted Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) about his opposition to funding the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

"I just don't get it," Todd said of Republicans who oppose funding for 87,000 IRS employees. "A lot of Republicans have talked about dealing with waste, fraud and abuse. The current head of the IRS, which was a Trump appointee, said he didn't have enough people, that the biggest problem we have is that people don't pay that taxes that they're supposed to pay."

"If you're upset about extra IRS agents," the host added, "stop cheating on your taxes, Congressman. I'm not saying you personally. I'm talking about in general."

"Right, Chuck," Barr replied. "Everybody believes people should pay their taxes but the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, looking at this legislation, this reconciliation bill, this inflation expansion act says that $20 billion of these audits are going to come at the expense of low and middle-income Americans."

Barr complained that taxes are going to "go up" on people who are currently cheating.

"This bill is going to come at the expense of the American people," he insisted.

Watch the video below from NBC.You can also watch at this link.