Dem flattens Chuck Todd for giving Biden 'bum rap' while ignoring 'the damage of the Trump years'

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) defended President Joe Biden's job performance on Sunday.
During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press program, host Chuck Todd suggested that Biden would be to blame if Democrats lose ground in the midterm elections.
"How much responsibility do you think President Biden has for this political environment?" the host asked.
"I think the president gets a bum rap," Maloney replied. "He's also fixing our roads and our bridges; he's bringing jobs back from China; he's capping seniors' out-of-pocket costs in Medicare. He took on the big drug companies."
RELATED: Trump sets off firestorm among conservatives for attack on DeSantis
Maloney reminded the NBC host that Biden's policies are "helping our veterans with extraordinary health care."
"And let's not forget the Rescue Plan," he continued. "I think the guy gets a bum rap. He's working through the damage of the Trump years and the pandemic. And he's not getting enough credit for it."
Todd complained that it sounded like Maloney believed Democrats "didn't do anything wrong."
"Neither you nor I know what's going to happen on Tuesday," Maloney answered. "So what do you say we wait to see?"
Watch the video below from NBC or at the link.