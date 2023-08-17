Trump-supporting woman charged with threatening to kill Judge Chutkan: report
Judge Tanya Chutkan, Donald Trump (Both photos via AFP)

A woman from Texas has reportedly been formally charged with threatening to kill Judge Chutkan, the jurist overseeing Trump’s federal criminal case over allegations that the former president attempted to overturn the 2020 election using unlawful means.

Abigail Jo Shry, of Alvin, Texas, is accused of threatening to harm Chutkan as well as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). In doing so, Shry alleged used racial epithets and promised harm to anyone going after Trump. Chutkan has been the subject of attacks from Trump himself.

Local WUSA9 reports.

“A Texas woman faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s election fraud case and a Democratic member of Congress earlier this month,” according to the outlet. “In a criminal complaint filed Friday, federal investigators say Abigail Jo Shry, of Alvin, Texas, left a voicemail on Aug. 5 threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).”

The report continues:

“According to the complaint, Shry admitted to Department of Homeland Security investigators she left the voicemail, which began, ‘Hey you stupid slave’ followed by a racial epithet and then proceeded to threaten to kill anyone who went after Trump. That list included Chutkan, Lee, ‘all Democrats in Washington D.C. and all people in the LGBTQ community,’ investigators wrote,” WUSA9 reported. “’You are in our sights, we want to kill you,’ Shry allegedly said at one point, later adding, ‘If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b****.’”

The article states that Chutkan, a "2014 nominee of former President Barack Obama, was assigned earlier this month to oversee the government’s case accusing Trump of conspiring to defraud the United States with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election."

