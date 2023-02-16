At least one dead in shooting near El Paso Walmart where gunman killed 23 in 2019

A shooting was reported Wednesday night at the food court of the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, police said.

"Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active," said El Paso Police in a tweet. "Avoid the area."

"Police officials said the suspect is still outstanding," reported Erika Esquivel of KFOX 14 News. "The right lane on Gateway West at Hawkins is closed. Multi agencies are responding."

"Families have reached out saying they have family members working inside the mall at JC Penny, Forever and Cali Nails," the report continued.

Per KTSM, El Paso Police have confirmed one fatality and four injuries. According to the El Paso Times, two of the injured victims have been transported to the trauma center at University Medical Center in critical condition.

As of press time, a gunman is reportedly still at large.

The Cielo Vista mall is right across the street from the Walmart Supercenter that was the site of a deadly mass shooting in 2019, in which a gunman who wrote a hate-filled manifesto against Latinos drove to the area from Dallas and opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring 26 more. That shooter, Patrick Crusius, pleaded guilty to 90 federal hate crimes last week.

Watch the live feed below: