Trump's Truth Social scrubs account 'suspected' to be man who attack FBI in Ohio: report

The body armor-clad man who allegedly attacked the FBI office in Cincinnati appears to have posted to Trump's Truth Social website during the attack.

"Investigators are looking into whether the man who tried to breach the F.B.I.’s field office in Cincinnati on Thursday had ties to extremist groups, including one that participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter," the newspaper reported. "The suspect, identified by the officials as Ricky Shiffer, 42, seems to have appeared in a video posted on Facebook on Jan. 5, 2021, showing him attending a pro-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington the night before the Capitol was stormed."

The newspaper linked the suspect, who was killed by police, to an unverified Twitter account that claimed he "was there" on Jan. 6.

The account told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) "It's over. The next step is the one we used in 1775."

And tweeted, " "Save ammunition, get in touch with the Proud Boys and learn how they did it in the Revolutionary War, because submitting to tyranny while lawfully protesting was never the American way. LEXINGTON."

The suspect may have also had an account on Truth Social.

"Looks like Truth Social just deleted the account suspected to be that of the man who attacked the FBI office in Cincinnati," USA Today correspondent Will Carless reported.

"If this is Shiffer's Truth Social account, he posted two days ago about killing federal agents, and posted 8 hours ago about attacking the FBI," Carless reported.

NBC News reported, "Shiffer appeared to have posted a message detailing his failed attempt to gain entry to the FBI building."

Extremism researcher Jared Hold reported on the post in question.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn't," the account posted.

"If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while," the post trailed off.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Donald didn't think someone who looked like Merrick Garland would be a ninja': Mary Trump