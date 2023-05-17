'We will not default': Former Senator says swing voters will blame everyone if deal isn't reached

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said Tuesday night that the United States will not default because both Republicans and Democrats will be trying to court swing voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Speaking on The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, McCaskill said she has been intimately involved in similar discussions in the past, and that she knows what's going on behind closed doors. The former senator, who has been critical of Trump in the past, explained that swing voters will cast blame on all in power if they don't reach consensus.



Ruhle asked McCaskill about the "average American" watching the default and debt-ceiling discussions play out.

"They are watching and saying, 'Can't you just get this done? We work with people that we hate, but at the end of the day, we need to make sure that our company is solvent.' How come our lawmakers don't seem to see it that way?" the host asked.

"First of all, let me tell, I have seen this movie before. I have actually been in this movie before. So, I know that what is going on right now; I'll take you behind the scenes. There's going to be an election next year. Who holds the majority in both houses is going to be decided by independent voters in swing districts and swing states," she said. "It will be independent voters in Ohio that they will need. it will be independent voters in Montana -- it will be independent voters in a lot of places that Republicans need if they want to hold on to their seats in swing areas, like some of those congressional seats in New York."

McCaskill said those vulnerable individuals are going to their leaders, and saying, "Hey, listen, just know this. If we default, independent voters are going to blame all of us. Independent voters aren't going to say it's one person's fault or the other person's fault."

"These leaders really need those people to win, in order for them to hold on to power," she added. "They want to help these people in swing districts with independent voters. that is why I'm going to tell you right now, we will not default."

Watch below or at the link: